Senior Business Analyst â€“ Acquiring Services

The ideal candidate will need to work closely with Business and Development teams to identify and recommend innovative acquiring payment methodologies and solutions that best fit business requirements across Customer and Enterprise business units. Responsible for the performance of business analysis and process engineering.

Must be able to identify and recommend a portfolio of innovative acquiring products including QR, integrated POS and Tap on Phone payment methodologies and solutions that best fit requirements and needs of Vodacom customers across Customer and Enterprise business units

To ensure that user requirements and processes within the Payments and Acquiring business unit is documented, developed and delivered and get involved in designing optimal solutions including process optimization that meets the objectives of the business portfolio.

To provide critical input to the team around latest payment and Fintech trends and developments, thereby guiding the development of new products and capabilities

About The Employer:

Matric or equivalent (essential)

3 year diploma/degree, (IT / Business / engineering) (essential)

Certification in Business Analysis (desirable)

A minimum of 5 years Business Analysis and process engineering experience within the Payments and Acquiring Industry (essential)

Business analysis and methodology

Process engineering

ICT Systems and process

Project management fundamentals

