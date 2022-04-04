SOC Analyst Tier 3

ROLE PURPOSE
The Security Operations Centre will provide defence against security breaches and actively isolate and mitigate security risks. The Tier 3 SOC Analyst forms part of the security operations centre SOC team. The SOC Team will identify, analyse, and react to cyber security threats using a reliable set of processes and security technologies. The SOC Team includes the SOC Manager, SIEM Platform Manager, Case Manager, Tier 1 SOC Analysts, Tier 3 SOC Analyst, and Security Engineers. They work with IT operational teams to address security incidents and events quickly. The SOC Team will provide a critical layer of analysis needed to seek out any irregular activity that could suggest a security incident.
ROLE AND DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The job role includes actively participating in the incident detection process as follows:
- Possesses in-depth knowledge of network, endpoint, threat intelligence, forensics and malware reverse Analysis, as well as the functioning of specific applications or underlying IT infrastructure
- Acts as an incident “hunter,” not waiting for escalated incidents
- Closely involved in developing, tuning, and implementing threat detection analytics
- Acts as the escalation for Tier 1 and 2 SOC Analysts
- Responds to and oversees the remediation of a declared security incident
- Completes the Root Cause Analysis Report for P1 to P4
- Provides guidance to Tier 1 and 2 SOC Analysts
- Act as Team Leader of Tier 1 and 2 SOC Analysts
- Uses threat intelligence such as updated rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to pinpoint affected systems and the extent of the attack
- Monitors shift-related metrics ensuring applicable reporting is gathered and disseminated to the SOC Manager
- Make recommendations to the SOC Manager
- Oversees the analysis on running processes and configs on affected systems
- Undertakes in-depth threat intelligence analysis to find the perpetrator, the type of attack, and the data or systems impacted
- Oversees the containment and recovery
- Oversees the deep-dive incident analysis by correlating data from various sources
- Validates if a critical system or data set has been impacted
- Provides support for analytic methods for detecting threats
- Conducts advanced triage based on defined run books of alerts
- Undertakes threat intelligence research if need be
- Validates false positives, policy violations, intrusion attempts, security threats and potential compromises
- Undertakes security incident triage to provide necessary context prior to escalating to relevant Security Specialists to perform deeper analysis when necessary
- Further analyses alarms by method e.g. credentials compromised and by asset class
- Based on the correlation rules and alarms within the SIEM and run books, further analyses anomaly tactic using the MITRE ATT&CK framework
- Hunts for threats via advanced EDR features with IOC and YARA indicators – across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems
- Analyses event and process metadata in real-time or retrospectively, and identify suspicious files/scripts seen for the first time
- Closes tickets in the SIEM platform – this would be automatically created into Service Now
- Manages security incidents using the SIEM platform and defined operational procedures
- Performs a further investigation of potential incidents, and escalate or close events as applicable
- Validates investigation results, ensuring relevant details are passed on to Tier 2 SOC Level 2 for further event analysis
- Closes out deeper analysis and review activities
- Assist senior SOC staff with operational responsibilities
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
KPI’s
- SIEM Security Appliance Operations Management
- Support and Administration
- Policy Management
- Platform Monitoring
- Standard Reporting
- Service Level Management
- Various Security platforms administration and configuration, policy configuration
- Security platforms with SIEM integration and participate in the security incident and event investigations and remediation
- Maintain and Secure Active Directory
- Create and Maintain GPOs’
- Ensure IT policies are met with regards to data security and Integrity
- Ensure IT policies are met with regards to network security
- Maintain and Manage Azure Active Directory Connect
- Maintain and Manage Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)
- Monitoring of Active Directory and Domain Controllers
PERSON REQUIREMENTS
EXPERIENCE
- Strong knowledge and experience working with SIEM Solutions, QRadar, McAfee ESM, Azure Sentinel
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in IT Infrastructure Support, and a further 2 to 3 years’ track record as a Tier 3 SOC Analyst or Threat Hunter (Red Teaming) in an established SOC
- Advanced knowledge of networks technologies (protocols, design concepts, access control)
- Advanced knowledge of various security technologies (firewalls, web gateway, endpoint protection, vulnerability management, network infrastructure, etc.)
- Advanced IT infrastructure technical and problem-solving skills
- Good experience working with Mimecast
- Good experience working Cofense PhishMe
- Good experience working with Nessus or Qualys
- Good understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK framework
- Good understanding of the ITIL Framework.
- Good report writing skills. PowerBI or QlikView
- Brilliant with a support ticketing system and experience in meeting SLA targets.
- Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and professional demeanor
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Candidate must be eligible to obtain National Security Clearance
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12
- SIEM Technology certification
- MCSE, MCSA.
- ITIL Foundation qualification
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Technology
- CompTIA A+, N+ S+
- CNNA or equivalent
- CompTIA CySa and CASP+ advantageous
ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES
- Advanced Microsoft Excel experience, specifically data interpretation
- Good understanding of IT infrastructure
- A high command of the English language both written and verbal is essential.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised.
- Attention to detail
- Punctuality
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to remain flexible and adapt to changing priorities with promptness, efficiency, and ease
- Possess proficient analytical and decision-making skills
- Demonstrated capacity for gathering and scrutinizing data to identify issues, opportunities, and patterns
- Proficient relationship building skills – predict customer behavior and respond accordingly
- A strong service-oriented (‘can-do’) culture, with a strong focus on the ‘internal customer’ approach, committed to exceeding customer expectations
- Good communicator with the customer environment
- Dynamic but aware of the views and feelings of others
- Able to operate as a good team player
- Drive and Energy
- Demonstrate clear purpose, enthusiasm, and commitment
Desired Skills:
- SOC Analyst Tier 3