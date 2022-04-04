UI / UX Developer

Core technologies include: HTML / CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SASS or LESS and Angular.

We are looking for developers with a background in any web/front end development across a variety of platforms

Experience required:

Three years relevant experience

Qualifications:

Related certification or qualification

Technology stack:– HTML 5- JavaScript- CSS 3- Angular v6+- jQuery- SASS or LESSExperience in the following is a plus:– GIT/SVN version control- Experience with Jira would be beneficial- Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript- User interface design and user experience design- Agency experience beneficialCandidates will be asked to submit a portfolio of work with their CV and will be required to complete an assessment during the recruitment process.

