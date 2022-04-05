Applications Developer x 2 – April 2022 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Applications Developer x2 (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications.

Major Activities

Â· Interact with users to understand the documented requirementsÂ· Analyse the documented user requirements and translate them into system design artefactsÂ· Document target system design into system functional specifications that recognise both functional user requirements as well as non-functional system requirements like system stability, system performance (throughput), security metrics (role-based access). The design also includes creation of Data models or schemas and show relationship between application inputs (User Interface) and underlying Data Schema/Model. Â· Document and update the various software and data models/schema in configuration database and version numbers in configuration media library whenever new systems are designed and deployed.

Â· Facilitate sessions with various stakeholders and ensure system specifications are signed off. Â· Resolve complex technical design issuesÂ· Design successful business systems integration according to defined Application strategies and architectures. Â· Set up and maintain a consistent software development environment/workspace for various software projectsÂ· Develop application logic using algorithms and flow-chartsÂ· Produce clean and efficient code based on specificationsÂ· Integrate software components and third-party systemsÂ· Troubleshoot and resolve application defects/bugsÂ· Develop and build system packages in preparation for deployment to various environments (UAT and Production)Â· Deploy software to integration platforms, user acceptance and test environment (UAT) in accordance with the software development lifecycle.

Â· Develop unit test plans and test casesÂ· Perform unit testingÂ· Develop integration test casesÂ· Perform integration testingÂ· Sign off unit and integration test plansÂ· Liaise with end users during functional testing of the software by end usersÂ· Provide Support on all Business systems (escalations). Â· Correctly diagnose, resolve, document and escalate Business system incidents. Â· Responsible for meeting SLAâ€™s with IT Users regarding Business Systems (escalated calls)Â· Develop user training manualsÂ· Train users on the new system(s)Â· Comply with the Change and Configuration Management process by completing change requests and submitting them for approval before deploying any software to UAT and Production environmentsÂ· Update the digital media library with new system changes that have been implemented and ensure software versions and release numbers are accurateÂ· Comply with the published IT departmentâ€™s systems/product release schedules

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech. ) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.

Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates).

Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage

Minimum Experience

A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an applications developer and system administrator.

