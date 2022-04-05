Business Analyst (Flexcube) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BUILD critical systems while developing & implement new or improved innovative business solutions as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Investment Firm. Your core focus will be designing solutions that drive business forward in the support of the overall objects and strategy of the firm. The ideal candidate must be data-driven and a critical thinker with a BComm, B Bus Science Degree in Information Systems/Software Development or Systems/Data Analysis or other relevant discipline with strong academic performance, 2 years’ experience as a BA or Systems Analyst, solid SQL skills and database knowledge & able to prepare and execute functional test scripts. Flexcube and prior Financial Services exposure will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Problem solving and solution design –

Analyse, problem-solve and interpret business need and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs.

Requirements’ elicitation –

Identify key stakeholders and gather requirements for specific problems / opportunities.

Elicit requirements using a range of techniques.

Drive and challenge business areas on their assumptions in an effort to come up with solid solutions.

Investigate feasible solutions, i.e., enhancing of existing functionality or development of new functionality.

Value identification –

Recognise and articulate the expected ‘customer’ value for a specific problem or enhancement.

Use the knowledge of our internal and external systems to maximise business value.

Analyse data to maximise business value.

Liaise with various industry partners around service integration and product offerings.

Presentation and facilitation –

Interact professionally with a diverse group including executives, managers and subject matter experts.

Prepare and present content as well as facilitate workshops.

Drive agreement and outcomes even when there are conflicting views / stakeholders.

Communication and listening –

Liaise between the business units, IT domains, third party vendors and team members.

Actively listen, be responsive and express thoughts effectively.

Convey information regarding business processes and anticipated changes.

Documentation and written communication –

Develop requirements specifications to an appropriate level of detail, using various techniques, while conforming to team standards.

Interpret and express the needs of our users through visuals, e.g., mock-ups and user journeys.

Assist in drafting user and training documentation.

Testing –

Define the test approach.

Extract test requirements and create test scenarios.

Execute manual front-end and webservice testing that may be required – which includes system, integration, Regression, Functional and End-to-end Testing as well as exploratory testing

Manage and maintain the Regression test suits.

Collaborate closely with Developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Project management and implementation –

Plan and manage individual projects, whilst coordinating stakeholders and timelines.

Support and drive the implementation.

Teamwork and ownership –

Serve as the conduit between the customer community and the software support team.

Collaborate with consultants and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Support and collaborate with team to achieve good outcomes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BComm, B Bus Science in Information Systems, Software Development or Systems/Data Analysis or other relevant discipline with strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills –

2 Years’ experience in a Business Analysis or System Analysis role.

Good SQL skills and database knowledge.

Experience in Financial Services sector would be advantageous.

Flexcube experience would be advantageous.

Experience in the use of business analysis frameworks and methodologies.

Experience preparing and executing functional test scripts.

Ability to work extended hours during periods of project implementation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Keen interest in technology, data, databases and integration.

Tenacity, a self-organising attitude and a strong will to get the job done.

A self-starter and quick learner, capable of setting priorities and remaining efficient while multi-tasking.

Good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong ability to handle complexity.

Able to function under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Flexcube

Learn more/Apply for this position