Business Intelligence Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

The Business Intelligence Business Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the accurate understanding and interpretation of business needs, the transformation of these into a requirement specification, and the delivery of this solution to the business.
Tasks and Responsibilities
? Delivery within agreed timeframes
o Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements
o Perform data analysis and design
o Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data
o Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts
o Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery
o Either build directly or oversee solution build
o Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output
o Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders
? Personal effectiveness
o Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
o Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality
o Communicates clearly and timeously
o Problem solving aptitude
o Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries
o Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
o Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change
o Aligns to ways of working and team culture
o Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies
Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields
- Relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services
- Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology
- Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, TeamFoundationServer
- Has previously design a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and cubes
- Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Business Analyst
- SQL