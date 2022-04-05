Business Intelligence Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

The Business Intelligence Business Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the accurate understanding and interpretation of business needs, the transformation of these into a requirement specification, and the delivery of this solution to the business.

Tasks and Responsibilities

? Delivery within agreed timeframes

o Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements

o Perform data analysis and design

o Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data

o Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts

o Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery

o Either build directly or oversee solution build

o Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output

o Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders

? Personal effectiveness

o Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

o Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality

o Communicates clearly and timeously

o Problem solving aptitude

o Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries

o Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

o Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change

o Aligns to ways of working and team culture

o Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields

Relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services

Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology

Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, TeamFoundationServer

Has previously design a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and cubes

Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Business Analyst

SQL

