Data Centre Network Specialist – code R1987 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior Data Centre Network Specialist to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

This role is based on a Hybrid working system – includes remote and office rotations

This opportunity is for a long-term fixed 3 year contract (renewable annually thereafter)

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment

Data Centre Networks Experience.

CCNA ,CCNP

ACI

Python scripting knowledge

Nexus 9000 experience

Firewall & security Knowledge

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

AGILE Project Management knowledge

Quality Management

Mentoring

Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

