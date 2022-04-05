Data Centre Network Specialist – code R1987 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior Data Centre Network Specialist to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
This role is based on a Hybrid working system – includes remote and office rotations
This opportunity is for a long-term fixed 3 year contract (renewable annually thereafter)
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment
- Data Centre Networks Experience.
- CCNA ,CCNP
- ACI
- Python scripting knowledge
- Nexus 9000 experience
- Firewall & security Knowledge
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).