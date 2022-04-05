Data Centre Network Specialist – code R1987 at Mediro ICT

Apr 5, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Data Centre Network Specialist to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

This role is based on a Hybrid working system – includes remote and office rotations

This opportunity is for a long-term fixed 3 year contract (renewable annually thereafter)

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment
  • Data Centre Networks Experience.
  • CCNA ,CCNP
  • ACI
  • Python scripting knowledge
  • Nexus 9000 experience
  • Firewall & security Knowledge
  • Deep ITSM knowledge
  • Experience in Operations and structure teams
  • Functional knowledge
  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • Quality Management
  • Mentoring
  • Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
  • ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

