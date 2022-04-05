Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, optimize and delivery tech solutions as the next Data Engineer sought by a dynamic independent Asset Management firm seeking your passion for building tools which ensures great client engagement. Your role will entail driving the Data Engineering solution & exploring ways to improve technology processes within Distribution Technology while developing and documenting the provisioning and management of data pipelines. The ideal candidate will require a suitable tertiary qualification, experience with Python for Data Engineering, proficiency with Azure Data Factory and/or Airflow, SQL, building data pipelines/ETL/ELT scripts and familiarity with Agile delivery methodologies & Financial Services experience (preferably Asset Management). You’ll need to be both creative and analytical, with the ability to understand and articulate business challenges and/or ideas, explore options, design the solution, and see through to implementation.

DUTIES:

Work closely with business teams, Technical Leads, and Data Analysts to develop working solutions which deliver the desired business outcome.

Be responsible for driving the Data Engineering solution within Distribution Technology.

Develop and document the provisioning and management of data pipelines.

Explore ways to improve the technology processes to progress the Distribution Technology function across a broad range of areas such as cost savings, simplification, security, efficiency, and reliability.

Play a key role in familiarising and upskilling the extended team in Data Engineering tools and best practices.

Maintain an understanding of industry trends and how new technologies can be leveraged to meet business objectives.

Discover and playback innovative functionality and potential new ways to realise additional business benefits.

Engage actively in Agile planning, including story refinement, demos, and retrospectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant qualification.

Knowledge and experience of Python for Data Engineering.

Experience with Data Management services and ETL tooling, such as Azure Data Factory and/or Airflow.

Experience of how to expose and consume data from multiple systems using APIs.

Proficiency in building data pipelines/ETL/ELT scripts.

Knowledge of SQL or a similar database query language.

Understanding of industry-recognised Data Modelling patterns and standards.

Understanding of a range of coding tools and languages, security, accessibility, and version control.

High level of organisational skills to sustain momentum in multiple work streams.

Ability to plan, design, manage and execute, and report tests using appropriate tools and techniques.

Knowledge and experience of contributing to the development of technology solutions, both in house developed bespoke applications and commercially available off the shelf solutions.

Familiarity with Agile delivery methodologies.

Financial Services experience (preferably Asset Management).

System Skills –

Python

Airflow

Azure Data

SQL

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated and enthusiastic.

Finds satisfaction in solving complex technical and theoretical challenges.

Flexible, highly curious, and willing to learn.

A critical thinker who is able to look at things from different angles.

Great at unpicking a problem, from start to end, own, and deliver the solution.

Able to work under pressure, on several priorities at once, and with tight deadlines.

Great at working with other people, sharing, and communicating decisions and ideas.

COMMENTS:

