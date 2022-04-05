Front End Developer needed in Johannesburg office, ideal candidate has at least 5+ years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks and some PHP experience.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- ReactJS
- AngularJS
- NodeJS
- ExpressJS
- PHP
- Laravel
