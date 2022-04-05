Front-End Developer

Front End Developer needed in Johannesburg office, ideal candidate has at least 5+ years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks and some PHP experience.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

ReactJS

AngularJS

NodeJS

ExpressJS

PHP

Laravel

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position