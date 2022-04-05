Front-End Developer

Apr 5, 2022

Front End Developer needed in Johannesburg office, ideal candidate has at least 5+ years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks and some PHP experience.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • ReactJS
  • AngularJS
  • NodeJS
  • ExpressJS
  • PHP
  • Laravel

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

