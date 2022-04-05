Graduate Full Stack Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company seeks an ambitious Graduate Full Stack Python Developer to join its team where you will work on exciting projects. You will work on real business requirements, after which your code will be reviewed and released into production. You will gain exposure to different environments, work on diverse projects within an Agile environment. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering with ComSci, proficiency with MySQL or another database language and a willingness to work in Python.

DUTIES:

You will be a Full Stack Developer, adding to products and services as the business expands.

Interface to 3rd party providers.

Build interfaces for new customers to access these products.

Add some frontend screens.

High volume, database queries.

Develop, check, and deploy reports.

Participate in the Agile ceremonies and development processes.

Assist with support on customer queries.

REQUIREMENTS:

Computer Science Degree or Engineering Degree with Computer Science.

Experience as a Full Stack Developer or a Graduate.

Willingness to work in Python.

MySQL or another database knowledge.

Company Tech Stack –

MySQL

Python

Django

Bootstrap

HTML5

JavaScript

AWS Cloud Services

Nginx

Docker

Git

Jenkins

Elasticsearch

COMMENTS:

