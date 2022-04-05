IT Intern at QES

Apr 5, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an Junior IT contractor to join them on a contract basis

General duties:

  • Responsible for compiling the CIO monthly and Quarterly reports for EXCO and various IT Forums
  • Responsible for coordinating all IT governance and IT Risk related deliverables
  • Responsible for coordinating, taking minutes and actions items for IT Senior management meetings, projects meetings and other IT meetings
  • Responsible for reconciliation of IT invoices and financial management on projects as well as IT service providers

Experience:
Qualification ; BCOM Informatics or relevant qualification ( Note : the individual should have financial acumen, project management as well as general understanding of IT)
Experience : 2 years minimum ( preferably in an IT environment)

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • IT Support
  • IT Admin
  • Project Admin
  • Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

