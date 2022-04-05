IT Intern at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an Junior IT contractor to join them on a contract basis
General duties:
- Responsible for compiling the CIO monthly and Quarterly reports for EXCO and various IT Forums
- Responsible for coordinating all IT governance and IT Risk related deliverables
- Responsible for coordinating, taking minutes and actions items for IT Senior management meetings, projects meetings and other IT meetings
- Responsible for reconciliation of IT invoices and financial management on projects as well as IT service providers
Experience:
Qualification ; BCOM Informatics or relevant qualification ( Note : the individual should have financial acumen, project management as well as general understanding of IT)
Experience : 2 years minimum ( preferably in an IT environment)
Desired Skills:
- IT
- IT Support
- IT Admin
- Project Admin
- Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric