IT Operator (Linux, TCP/IP Stack) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consulting seeks a strong analytical & technical IT Operator who will assist the CoE Engineer, analyse and interpret information from AFN tools while building & maintaining systems and performing special investigations. The ideal candidate must have a solid understanding of the TCP/IP Stack, TCP & UDP Protocols, Networking (Routing & Switching) & Network Monitoring, working knowledge of Sintelligent, Excel & Linux and basic knowledge of 1-2 years’ practical experience with Tapping/ Spanning and NetFlow Technologies and Wireshark. You will also require strong presentation, communication and reporting writing skills.

DUTIES:

Engineering –

Analysis and interpretation of information from AFN tools.

Design, plan and perform special investigations.

Build, install and maintain systems.

Assist Engineer to patch systems.

Data gathering.

Intermediate report generation on request.

Administration –

Advanced report design.

System maintenance.

Process documentation.

Knowledge documentation and sharing.

Interface –

Accepts work delegation from CoE Engineer.

Might be required to assist Engineer with client meetings.

Authority –

Log 3rd party software requests.

Send reports to clients.

Train and lead Operators.

REQUIREMENTS:

Good understanding of –

TCP/ IP Stack

TCP & UDP Protocols

Networking (routing & switching)

Network Monitoring

Good working knowledge of –

Sintelligent

Excel

Linux

1 – 2 Years relevant practical work experience –

Tapping/ Spanning and NetFlow Technologies

Wireshark

Advantageous –

TruView / Flowmodule / nGenius / IXIA / Capsa

Tcpdump / TShark / EditCap

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology and learning.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical, problem solving and report writing skills.

Presentation & communication skills.

Strong team orientation as well as ability to work independently.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Able to work under pressure.

Willingness to learn.

Shows good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

COMMENTS:

