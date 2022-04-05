IT Systems Administrator required for a well-established company based in Edenvale with;
- Grade 12
- A+
- Studying towards or completed Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST)
- Min 2 years’ experience as an IT Support Technician
- Ability to work with different network technologies, security systems and AWS tenets is a Must
- Experience in monitoring as well as auditing systems
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner will be advantageous
- Knowledge of system advancement and virtual technology and awareness about security controls
- Translate architectural needs over networking concepts such as firewalls, TCP / IP and DNS
- Understanding of cloud computing is a must
- Excellent technical knowledge of desktops, laptops, mobile devices and peripherals
- Software and hardware troubleshooting
- Customer focused
- Strong problem solving skills
- Provide end users with first line support and maintenance
- Involved throughout the life cycle of any cloud based projects.
- Ability to participate in emergency maintenance activities after hours and on weekends when required.
Desired Skills:
- MCDST
- AWS
- DNS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical