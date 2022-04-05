IT Systems Administrator

IT Systems Administrator required for a well-established company based in Edenvale with;

Grade 12

A+

Studying towards or completed Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST)

Min 2 years’ experience as an IT Support Technician

Ability to work with different network technologies, security systems and AWS tenets is a Must

Experience in monitoring as well as auditing systems

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner will be advantageous

Knowledge of system advancement and virtual technology and awareness about security controls

Translate architectural needs over networking concepts such as firewalls, TCP / IP and DNS

Understanding of cloud computing is a must

Excellent technical knowledge of desktops, laptops, mobile devices and peripherals

Software and hardware troubleshooting

Customer focused

Strong problem solving skills

Provide end users with first line support and maintenance

Involved throughout the life cycle of any cloud based projects.

Ability to participate in emergency maintenance activities after hours and on weekends when required.

Desired Skills:

MCDST

AWS

DNS

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

