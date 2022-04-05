IT Systems Administrator

IT Systems Administrator required for a well-established company based in Edenvale with;

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • Studying towards or completed Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST)
  • Min 2 years’ experience as an IT Support Technician
  • Ability to work with different network technologies, security systems and AWS tenets is a Must
  • Experience in monitoring as well as auditing systems
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of system advancement and virtual technology and awareness about security controls
  • Translate architectural needs over networking concepts such as firewalls, TCP / IP and DNS
  • Understanding of cloud computing is a must
  • Excellent technical knowledge of desktops, laptops, mobile devices and peripherals
  • Software and hardware troubleshooting
  • Customer focused
  • Strong problem solving skills
  • Provide end users with first line support and maintenance
  • Involved throughout the life cycle of any cloud based projects.
  • Ability to participate in emergency maintenance activities after hours and on weekends when required.

Desired Skills:

  • MCDST
  • AWS
  • DNS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical

