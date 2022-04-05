Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer

We are looking forJava Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Knowledge of relational databases in particular MS SQL

Good understanding of Restful web services

Knowledge of integration on patterns and messaging layer

Proven record of deploying changes into production

Good understanding of different environments (e.g. DEV, SIT, UAT, STAGING, PROD)Microâ€service design principles

Knowledge of Spring framework (i.e. springâ€boot, springâ€data, springâ€cloud etc.)

Knowledge of CI/CD tools e.g. Azure,DevOps,Analytical & problem solving skills are a must.

Understanding of Agile principles and different scrum events

Proven record of support ng changes/stories from an development phase un l production

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

