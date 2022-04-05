Java Developer at Reverside

Apr 5, 2022

Java Developer

We are looking forJava Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of relational databases in particular MS SQL
  • Good understanding of Restful web services
  • Knowledge of integration on patterns and messaging layer
  • Proven record of deploying changes into production
  • Good understanding of different environments (e.g. DEV, SIT, UAT, STAGING, PROD)Microâ€service design principles
  • Knowledge of Spring framework (i.e. springâ€boot, springâ€data, springâ€cloud etc.)
  • Knowledge of CI/CD tools e.g. Azure,DevOps,Analytical & problem solving skills are a must.
  • Understanding of Agile principles and different scrum events
  • Proven record of support ng changes/stories from an development phase un l production

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

