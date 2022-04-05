Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer
We are looking forJava Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Knowledge of relational databases in particular MS SQL
- Good understanding of Restful web services
- Knowledge of integration on patterns and messaging layer
- Proven record of deploying changes into production
- Good understanding of different environments (e.g. DEV, SIT, UAT, STAGING, PROD)Microâ€service design principles
- Knowledge of Spring framework (i.e. springâ€boot, springâ€data, springâ€cloud etc.)
- Knowledge of CI/CD tools e.g. Azure,DevOps,Analytical & problem solving skills are a must.
- Understanding of Agile principles and different scrum events
- Proven record of support ng changes/stories from an development phase un l production
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices