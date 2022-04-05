Java Development Manager

IT Development Manager with relevant tertiary qualification, minimum 7 years’ Java Development experience and minimum 5 years’ management experience required to manage and guide a team of Developers, for a Financial Service Provider based in Centurion.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification and/or post graduate IT qualification required
- Minimum 7 years’ Java Development experience essential
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a managerial capacity required
- SDLC knowledge required
Responsibilities:
- Manage and guide team of Java Developers
- Manage internal development processes – Manage, monitor and control analysis, design, implementation, and execution of software development, improve code quality, extend and maintain software systems, quality assurance, manage development schedule
- Client relationship management
- People management
- Finance – budget control, cost and operational efficiency
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Developer Manager
- IT Development Manager
- Java Manager
- Development Team Leadership
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
FSP based in Centurion