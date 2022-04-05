Netsurit launches cyber risk and compliance management platform

Netsurit has launched a new cyber risk and compliance platform that empowers organisations to understand their cyber risks and how best to manage them.

The frequency and severity of cyberattacks have steadily intensified in recent years. Boosted by increasingly sophisticated tactics and technology, malicious actors are thriving. Recent cyberattacks have shown how vulnerable organisations are to cybercriminals and ransomware assaults, which pose a threat to people, the economy and infrastructure.

In addition to the threats posed by cybercriminals, companies also face regulatory challenges. Maintaining compliance when it comes to data privacy and protection can be expensive and time-consuming.

At the end of 2021, Trend Micro’s biannual cybersecurity report found that South Africa is a playground for cybersecurity criminals, ranking in the top 30 most targeted countries for malware attacks and top 20 for Covid-19-related email threats.

“Cybercrime is here and ignoring the dangers it poses to your business could prove detrimental to your business, which is why we are very excited to partner with Centraleyes and their next-generation GRC to help clients enhance their protection,” says Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO. “With Centraleyes we now have a cyber risk management platform that equips organisations with the most advanced tools available to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance.”

A successful cyberattack can cause major damage to a business. It can affect your bottom line, as well as your business’ standing and consumer trust. Cyber risk management is critical for protecting organisations from the reputational and financial damage that can be incurred following a breach.

Proper cyber defence can only be achieved by understanding, quantifying, and mitigating internal and external risks while ensuring compliance with all relevant standards and regulations. Outdated solutions like spreadsheets and governance risk management and compliance (GRC) software are not efficient in achieving this goal and make it very difficult for teams to do their jobs effectively to protect their organisations.

Netsurit centralises risk in one easy-to-use dashboard powered by cutting-edge, next-generation GRC platform, Centraleyes. This gives decision-makers in an organisation the insights needed to quickly identify trouble spots and take quick and effective actions.

“Our cloud-based platform reimagines cyber risk management and helps organisations achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance,” says Shaun Davis, Netsurit’s chief security officer. “It saves time and resources while creating a far more resilient cyber risk and compliance programme.

“A company’s assets can be categorised into people, hardware, software, facilities, data, and networks,” he adds. “We prioritise those assets and assess them, using NIST CSF (The National Institute of Standards and Cyber Security Framework) five function areas as the fundamental building blocks of our assessment: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.”