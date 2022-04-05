SA resellers shine at Veeam ProPartner Awards

Veeam Software has announced the winners of the Veeam ProPartner Awards for 2021.

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners, who took their customer support with their know-how and experience to the next level to establish Modern Data Protection in increasingly complex IT environments, so that the most diverse workload types, data, and applications are protected cost-effectively while keeping them available for all business purposes at all times.

Lisa Strydom, senior manager of channel and alliances: Africa at Veeam, comments: “For the past two years, we have been navigating through the pandemic and its challenges and I am proud that, together with our local ProPartner network, we continued building a solid foundation for future success.

“We have supported our customers and end-users with a combination of technology innovations and individualised services that enabled and optimised local business continuity and information availability plans while also improving the overall IT performance in terms of SLAs, RTOs and RPOs.

“Many organisations deployed Modern Data Protection strategies and best practices like the 3-2-1-1-0 backup rule that protect all business-critical data, whether it resides in physical, virtual, cloud, SaaS, or Kubernetes environments.

“Our South Africa ProPartner Award winners have delivered exceptional results in 2021, and I sincerely thank them for their loyalty and the greatly valued, trusting collaboration.”

* The Fastest Growth of the Year (ROA): Dataflex Nigeria – For partners (VARs/VCSPs) who have demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2021.

* The Most Significant Project of the Year (ROA): Dataflex Nigeria – For a partner (VAR/VCSP) who identified, managed, and successfully closed the largest project in 2021.

* The Best SMB Partner of the Year (ROA): Harel Mallac Technologies – For the SMB partner who demonstrated outstanding revenue in the SMME market.

* The Best Veeam Backup for Office 365 Reselling (ROA): Megabyte – For partners who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 deals in 2021.

* The Best Subscription Reselling Partner (ROA): Harel Mallac Technologies – For partners who closed the greatest number of subscription deals in 2021.

* The Best VCSP Partner of the Year (ROA): Rogers Capital – For partners who made a great contribution to the popularization of cloud technologies in 2021 and are meeting the following requirements – biggest points consumption growth, certifications, product diversity.

* The Aggregator of the Year Award: First Distribution – The Aggregator who overachieved their rental revenue and VRA contract target in 2021

* The Distributor of the Year Award: Axiz – The Distributor who showed great results in managing their business objective

* EMEA VMAEC of the Year Award: MIE – The Veeam Authorized Education Center that was the best in growing student numbers for both VMCE and VMCA training.

The Veeam ProPartner Network is a global ecosystem of partners that work directly and indirectly with one another to build, market, and sell Veeam-powered services and solutions. ProPartner VAR and VCSP partners have access to customized programs, tools and resources designed to enable them to become more profitable and drive growth according to their business models and objectives.