Senior BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Apr 5, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to build warehouse and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

  • Developing and maintaining business intelligence data architecture solutions.
  • Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.
  • Supporting other Senior BI developers and Business analysts.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

  • translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Build and deploy Data Architecture solutions
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Create tools to store data
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Requirements:

  • Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball
  • Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI
  • Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience
  • Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator
  • Proven experience as a Data Developer
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
  • Familiarity with BI technologies
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • SSIS
  • SSRS

