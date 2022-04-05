Senior BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to build warehouse and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.
- Developing and maintaining business intelligence data architecture solutions.
- Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.
- Supporting other Senior BI developers and Business analysts.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
- translate business needs to technical specifications
- Build and deploy Data Architecture solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
Requirements:
- Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball
- Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI
- Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience
- Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator
- Proven experience as a Data Developer
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
Desired Skills:
- Data
- SSIS
- SSRS