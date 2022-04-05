Senior BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to build warehouse and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Developing and maintaining business intelligence data architecture solutions.

Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.

Supporting other Senior BI developers and Business analysts.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

translate business needs to technical specifications

Build and deploy Data Architecture solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Requirements:

Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball

Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI

Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience

Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator

Proven experience as a Data Developer

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Familiarity with BI technologies

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Desired Skills:

Data

SSIS

SSRS

