Our client is currently on the lookout for a Senior Business Analyst Sales & Distribution
to join their team. The role will be based in Westville.
Desired Skills:
- BSC/BCom IT qualification
- 5 – 7 years’ experience as a senior BA
- SDLC knowledge and experience in testing
- testing methods and implementation
- SAP SD module
- Pricing background in SD
- EDI configuration and set up
- PowerPoint + presentation skills and Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Market Related
