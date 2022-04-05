Senior Business Analyst Sales & Distribution

Our client is currently on the lookout for a Senior Business Analyst Sales & Distribution

to join their team. The role will be based in Westville.

Desired Skills:

BSC/BCom IT qualification

5 – 7 years’ experience as a senior BA

SDLC knowledge and experience in testing

testing methods and implementation

SAP SD module

Pricing background in SD

EDI configuration and set up

PowerPoint + presentation skills and Excel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

