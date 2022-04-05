Senior IT PM/Project Manager (Mining/Engineering) 2022_31 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Contract. Only South African citizens OR Permanent Residents with ID number can apply. JSE Listed Group based in Rosebank is recruiting a Senior IT PM with 5 to 8 years in leading web development and business intelligence projects as well as a good understanding of mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures (preferably Mining Technical Systems/OT systems). Must be prepared to travel locally. E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- The Project Manager manages key client projects.
- Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.
- The successful candidate will oversee all aspects of projects, ensure adherence to the defined governance processes, ensure project deadlines are met, assign responsibilities and monitor & summarize progress of project(s) assigned.
- The successful candidate will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget.
- He or she will coordinate with other project stakeholders to ensure that project hygiene and a continuous state of audit readiness are always maintained
- Working with a dedicated cross-functional team, deliver a current state assessment of communications infrastructure at our underground mining operations in South Africa.
- Work with mining and IT specialists to determine the minimum required level of system capability to support planned operations as part of the Mining program.
- Using best in class global mining operations as a guide, consider existing operations, projects and mining studies.
- Work with Supply Chain and other teams to identify and shortlist providers capable of delivering and supporting this capability.
- Evaluate and select project delivery processes which can deliver order of magnitude improvement in time to go-live.
- Develop detailed project scope, budget, resources and timing to execute first phase rollout of upgraded systems at a selected mine site.
- Drive and coordinate team activities/workshops to agree and document the strategy and this might lead into execution work. Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for successful execution of projects.
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. Ensure resource availability and allocation.
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques. Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
- Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.
- Meet budgetary objectives and to make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as team members and stakeholders.
- Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency.
Minimum Requirements
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II or certification is a plus.
- Minimum 5 years project management experience.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.
- Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.
- Experience in leading web development and business intelligence projects.
- At least 5 years of proven Project Management experience within the Mining IT and ICT environment
- Experience with Mining Technical Systems and OT systems.
- IT and ICT Delivery Experience.
- Experience with complex core operating platform technologies.