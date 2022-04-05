Senior IT PM/Project Manager (Mining/Engineering) 2022_31 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Contract. Only South African citizens OR Permanent Residents with ID number can apply. JSE Listed Group based in Rosebank is recruiting a Senior IT PM with 5 to 8 years in leading web development and business intelligence projects as well as a good understanding of mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures (preferably Mining Technical Systems/OT systems). Must be prepared to travel locally. E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

The Project Manager manages key client projects.

Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.

The successful candidate will oversee all aspects of projects, ensure adherence to the defined governance processes, ensure project deadlines are met, assign responsibilities and monitor & summarize progress of project(s) assigned.

The successful candidate will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget.

He or she will coordinate with other project stakeholders to ensure that project hygiene and a continuous state of audit readiness are always maintained

Working with a dedicated cross-functional team, deliver a current state assessment of communications infrastructure at our underground mining operations in South Africa.

Work with mining and IT specialists to determine the minimum required level of system capability to support planned operations as part of the Mining program.

Using best in class global mining operations as a guide, consider existing operations, projects and mining studies.

Work with Supply Chain and other teams to identify and shortlist providers capable of delivering and supporting this capability.

Evaluate and select project delivery processes which can deliver order of magnitude improvement in time to go-live.

Develop detailed project scope, budget, resources and timing to execute first phase rollout of upgraded systems at a selected mine site.

Drive and coordinate team activities/workshops to agree and document the strategy and this might lead into execution work. Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for successful execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques. Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Meet budgetary objectives and to make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as team members and stakeholders.

Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency.

Minimum Requirements

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II or certification is a plus.

Minimum 5 years project management experience.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Experience in leading web development and business intelligence projects.

At least 5 years of proven Project Management experience within the Mining IT and ICT environment

Experience with Mining Technical Systems and OT systems.

IT and ICT Delivery Experience.

Experience with complex core operating platform technologies.

