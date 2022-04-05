Senior IT Technician at Top Vitae

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • 5 years or more Support experience.
  • Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
  • Active Directory.
  • Layer 3 switching advantageous.
  • Good routing/switching knowledge.
  • Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Own reliable transport essential.

Key Performance Indicators:

  • Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.
  • Quality control.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Assist with system long term planning.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • System network setup and diagnose.
  • Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with solutions.

About The Employer:

An IT Solutions company in Port Elizabeth that specialises in the digital department and cutting edge sales and technical support is looking for a Senior Technician to join their team!

