Role Purpose
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be required to perform a lead technical role, working on multiple projects, guiding the developers on projects with Architectural advisory skills
Key Responsibilities
- Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.
- Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
- Test and deploy applications and systems.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality and responsiveness of applications.
- Maintain clear communication with all stakeholders throughout project lifecycles.
- Involved on multiple client projects, sometimes in parallel.
- Integrate with middleware and backend services and enterprise systems.
- Timely delivery and execution of assigned work.
- Collaborate with project teams made up of people with diverse and complementary skills.
- Team player to ensure successful delivery of solutions.
- Develop responsive web front ends with the latest technology and security.
- Integrate with a variety of Azure Hosted Services.
- Develop and maintain RESTful API services with a token based authentication.
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
- 10+ years Experience with .NET Core.
- Experience with Microsoft SQL databases.
- Experience with Razer / JavaScript / Jquery.
- Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
- Experience Angular / [URL Removed] / React.
- Extensive knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.
- Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.
- Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.
- Microsoft Azure certification is a benefit
Desired Skills:
- .NET core
- C#
- React
- Angular
- RESTful API’s
- Agile
- GIT
- Azure services
- Waterfall application
- CI/CD
- Vue.JS
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree