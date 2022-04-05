Senior Software Engineer

Role Purpose

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be required to perform a lead technical role, working on multiple projects, guiding the developers on projects with Architectural advisory skills

Key Responsibilities

Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.

Test and deploy applications and systems.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality and responsiveness of applications.

Maintain clear communication with all stakeholders throughout project lifecycles.

Involved on multiple client projects, sometimes in parallel.

Integrate with middleware and backend services and enterprise systems.

Timely delivery and execution of assigned work.

Collaborate with project teams made up of people with diverse and complementary skills.

Team player to ensure successful delivery of solutions.

Develop responsive web front ends with the latest technology and security.

Integrate with a variety of Azure Hosted Services.

Develop and maintain RESTful API services with a token based authentication.

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.

10+ years Experience with .NET Core.

Experience with Microsoft SQL databases.

Experience with Razer / JavaScript / Jquery.

Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.

Experience Angular / [URL Removed] / React.

Extensive knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.

Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.

Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.

Microsoft Azure certification is a benefit

Desired Skills:

.NET core

C#

React

Angular

RESTful API’s

Agile

GIT

Azure services

Waterfall application

CI/CD

Vue.JS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position