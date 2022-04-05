Senior Software Engineer

Apr 5, 2022

Role Purpose
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be required to perform a lead technical role, working on multiple projects, guiding the developers on projects with Architectural advisory skills

Key Responsibilities

  • Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.
  • Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
  • Test and deploy applications and systems.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality and responsiveness of applications.
  • Maintain clear communication with all stakeholders throughout project lifecycles.
  • Involved on multiple client projects, sometimes in parallel.
  • Integrate with middleware and backend services and enterprise systems.
  • Timely delivery and execution of assigned work.
  • Collaborate with project teams made up of people with diverse and complementary skills.
  • Team player to ensure successful delivery of solutions.
  • Develop responsive web front ends with the latest technology and security.
  • Integrate with a variety of Azure Hosted Services.
  • Develop and maintain RESTful API services with a token based authentication.

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
  • 10+ years Experience with .NET Core.
  • Experience with Microsoft SQL databases.
  • Experience with Razer / JavaScript / Jquery.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
  • Experience Angular / [URL Removed] / React.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.
  • Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.
  • Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.
  • Microsoft Azure certification is a benefit

Desired Skills:

  • .NET core
  • C#
  • React
  • Angular
  • RESTful API’s
  • Agile
  • GIT
  • Azure services
  • Waterfall application
  • CI/CD
  • Vue.JS

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

