Senior Specialist: Lead Data Scientist (AI)

Apr 5, 2022

  • Responsible to execute the strategic roadmap and create value through delivery of internal and external artificial intelligence solutions and products.
  • Oversight of a portfolio of data science projects, providing strategic and technical guidance on solving a variety of use cases across the business Group and for its customers.
  • Develop machine learning and deep learning competencies and manage and develop a ‘full-stack’ team of data science specialists.
  • The role’s focus will be on NLP, both text and speech, but projects can span Computer Vision and other domains.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field (NQF level 8), OR a qualified Actuary with data science experience.
  • A Master’s degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage.
  • 7 years of work experience in the field of data science with at least 2 years having been on management/ specialist level. Experience in ICT.
  • Telecommunications will be an advantage.
  • Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy and provide input into the broader strategic direction of business Strategic Insights.
  • Required Certification: Data science and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS).
  • Special Requirements: Experience in Natural Language Processing. Strong statistical & mathematical foundations.
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform.
  • Expected to stay abreast of new data science developments and to put them into practice.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy and provide input into the broader strategic direction of Telkom Strategic Insights.
  • Cultivate and manage working relationships with a variety of stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
  • Develop business cases for new solutions or products and establish the value for existing projects.
  • Determine the most appropriate data science tools/ approaches for specific projects.
  • Execute end to end data science projects and product development processes.
  • Engage with our data engineering team to ensure any AI products or solutions are managed.
  • Identify and manage resource requirements including people and systems.
  • Lead and develop a team of data scientists and provide hands on guidance.
  • Establish, document and champion data science best practices in the team.
  • Help Strategic Insights become thought leaders in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence.
  • Stay abreast of new developments and solutions in the market to ensure we don’t fall behind.
  • Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
  • Consistent documentation of all implemented systems and processes.

