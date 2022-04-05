Senior Specialist: Lead Data Scientist (AI)

- Responsible to execute the strategic roadmap and create value through delivery of internal and external artificial intelligence solutions and products.
- Oversight of a portfolio of data science projects, providing strategic and technical guidance on solving a variety of use cases across the business Group and for its customers.
- Develop machine learning and deep learning competencies and manage and develop a ‘full-stack’ team of data science specialists.
- The role’s focus will be on NLP, both text and speech, but projects can span Computer Vision and other domains.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field (NQF level 8), OR a qualified Actuary with data science experience.
- A Master’s degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage.
- 7 years of work experience in the field of data science with at least 2 years having been on management/ specialist level. Experience in ICT.
- Telecommunications will be an advantage.
- Required Certification: Data science and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS).
- Special Requirements: Experience in Natural Language Processing. Strong statistical & mathematical foundations.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform.
- Expected to stay abreast of new data science developments and to put them into practice.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy and provide input into the broader strategic direction of Telkom Strategic Insights.
- Cultivate and manage working relationships with a variety of stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
- Develop business cases for new solutions or products and establish the value for existing projects.
- Determine the most appropriate data science tools/ approaches for specific projects.
- Execute end to end data science projects and product development processes.
- Engage with our data engineering team to ensure any AI products or solutions are managed.
- Identify and manage resource requirements including people and systems.
- Lead and develop a team of data scientists and provide hands on guidance.
- Establish, document and champion data science best practices in the team.
- Help Strategic Insights become thought leaders in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence.
- Stay abreast of new developments and solutions in the market to ensure we don’t fall behind.
- Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
- Consistent documentation of all implemented systems and processes.
Desired Skills:
- data science projects
- AI strategy
- product roadmap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours