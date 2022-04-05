Senior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind supply chain industry company!
Remote working opportunity
Recruiting a dynamic Junior Developer working in a remote Development Team with an open culture and system first mentality. The environment is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) base with a strong commitment to defining and solving client requirements.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function. The pay range on offer is R80 000.00 to R115 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Degree / Diploma – essential
- 8+ years experience as a tech-savvy Software Developer – essential
Tech Stack:
- Javascript
- Python
- React
- Google App Engine
- TypeScript
- Flutter
- BigQuery
- Dataflow
- Cloud Functions
- Google Cloud Platform
- Github
- Google Analytics
- Google Apps
- Slack
- Jira
- Mijro
Responsibilities:
- Platform comprises of a Management Console, Driver App and embedded Customer Tracking page creates a network, linking clients to their drivers and customers
- The platform is white labelled; allowing complete configuration through detailed workshops, to apply best fit supply chain practices with each client onboarded
- Clients maintain full connection with their client base, while offering delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function
- Gathering supply chain data every 5 seconds and taking a single order through an average of 5 delivery states, allows for our clients to gain vast insight to both their fleet and customers base
- Offering advanced data analytics, a custom fit cloud-based delivery management system, configured for business, drivers, and enhanced customer experience
- Strong focus on applying optimisation, communication, and intelligent client specific algorithms to the last mile supply chain
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Why you should apply:
- Work remotely
- Flexible hours
- No dress code… more time in Pj’s
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric