Software Developer at Sabenza IT

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Software Developer is responsible for performing the end to end software development life-cycle activities, from the compilation of the user business requirement and translation thereof into a technical specification, coding the solution as well as creating development plans for coding, debugging and testing. Furthermore, the Software Developer is responsible for producing user documentation, impact analysis, post development system training, product maintenance, upgrades and enhancements.

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage Languages:

C# .Net Framework 4.7.2+ and .Net Core 3.1

(MVC, WPF, WinForms, REST API, Identity Server 4, Entity Framework Core)

Advantageous (Service Stack OrmLite, DevExpress, RemObjects)

Delphi 10+

Advantageous (DevExpress, JCL/JCVL. SDAC. RemObjects)

MS SQL Server 2012+ (SSMS. T-SQL)

Angular 2+

Advantageous (RxJs, NgRx, Angular Meterial, Sass, Karma and Jasmine)

TypeScript 3+

JavaScript ES6+

Advantageous: (HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL)

Advantageous

Cloud knowledge

Azure / Google / AWS

Kubernetes

Docker o Agile and scrum methodologies (e.g. SAFe)

DevOps mindset

Jenkins

Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

Source Control (Git)

Knowledge and understanding of UML and OO design methodologies

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous

Client and Server development experience

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills

Creative thinking and problem solving skills

Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Team-working Skills

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)

Must be detailed oriented

Must be aware of software design patterns

Knowledge of the Test Driven Development

Desired Skills:

C#

Vb.Net

MS SQL

angular

api restful intergration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

