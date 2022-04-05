Software Developer at Sabenza IT

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Software Developer is responsible for performing the end to end software development life-cycle activities, from the compilation of the user business requirement and translation thereof into a technical specification, coding the solution as well as creating development plans for coding, debugging and testing. Furthermore, the Software Developer is responsible for producing user documentation, impact analysis, post development system training, product maintenance, upgrades and enhancements.
QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage Languages:
- C# .Net Framework 4.7.2+ and .Net Core 3.1
(MVC, WPF, WinForms, REST API, Identity Server 4, Entity Framework Core)
- Advantageous (Service Stack OrmLite, DevExpress, RemObjects)
- Delphi 10+
- Advantageous (DevExpress, JCL/JCVL. SDAC. RemObjects)
- MS SQL Server 2012+ (SSMS. T-SQL)
- Angular 2+
-
Advantageous (RxJs, NgRx, Angular Meterial, Sass, Karma and Jasmine)
-
TypeScript 3+
- JavaScript ES6+
- Advantageous: (HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL)
- Advantageous
- Cloud knowledge
- Azure / Google / AWS
- Kubernetes
- Docker o Agile and scrum methodologies (e.g. SAFe)
- DevOps mindset
- Jenkins
- Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Source Control (Git)
- Knowledge and understanding of UML and OO design methodologies
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Creative thinking and problem solving skills
- Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Team-working Skills
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
- Must be detailed oriented
- Must be aware of software design patterns
- Knowledge of the Test Driven Development
Apply now for more details 🙂
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Vb.Net
- MS SQL
- angular
- api restful intergration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma