Software Development Team Lead

Introduction

We require the service of an experienced Application Operations Lead / Software Development to help with the fast-moving IT requirements of a growing company in the financial and insurance industry.

Duties & Responsibilities

This candidate will be required to work together with a growing team that will include the enhancing and maintenance of the business systems.

Manage application helpdesk

Document all issues and propose solutions

Report on all application ops issues

Deploy software to dev / QA / production environments

Implement and maintain devops pipelines

Maintain communications and coordination between internal and external service providers to maintain situational awareness at all times

Responsibility for communication during incidents, driving escalations, investigation and resolution of incidents, ensuring outage updates are timely, accurate and of high quality

Foster relationships with all customers, internal teams and end users becoming a champion of user satisfaction.

Drive changes across department to improve on application and infrastructure availability and service targets

Desired Experience & Qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience.

Proven experience in the life cycle of software development.

C# .NET

Microsoft SQL Server

Xamarin

WPF

Agile Methodology

Non-Technical Skills:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately plan and prioritise work

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Some exposure to the Agile methodology.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Development of software

.NET

C#

Software Development Life Cycle

