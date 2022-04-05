Software Development Team Lead

Apr 5, 2022

Introduction

We require the service of an experienced Application Operations Lead / Software Development to help with the fast-moving IT requirements of a growing company in the financial and insurance industry.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • This candidate will be required to work together with a growing team that will include the enhancing and maintenance of the business systems.
  • Manage application helpdesk
  • Document all issues and propose solutions
  • Report on all application ops issues
  • Deploy software to dev / QA / production environments
  • Implement and maintain devops pipelines
  • Maintain communications and coordination between internal and external service providers to maintain situational awareness at all times
  • Responsibility for communication during incidents, driving escalations, investigation and resolution of incidents, ensuring outage updates are timely, accurate and of high quality
  • Foster relationships with all customers, internal teams and end users becoming a champion of user satisfaction.
  • Drive changes across department to improve on application and infrastructure availability and service targets

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience.
  • Proven experience in the life cycle of software development.
  • C# .NET
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Xamarin
  • WPF
  • Agile Methodology

Non-Technical Skills:

  • Able to work well in a team as well as individually
  • Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
  • Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
  • Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Some exposure to the Agile methodology.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Development of software
  • .NET
  • C#
  • Software Development Life Cycle

