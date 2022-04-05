Software Development Team Lead

Introduction
We require the service of an experienced Application Operations Lead / Software Development to help with the fast-moving IT requirements of a growing company in the financial and insurance industry.
Duties & Responsibilities
- This candidate will be required to work together with a growing team that will include the enhancing and maintenance of the business systems.
- Manage application helpdesk
- Document all issues and propose solutions
- Report on all application ops issues
- Deploy software to dev / QA / production environments
- Implement and maintain devops pipelines
- Maintain communications and coordination between internal and external service providers to maintain situational awareness at all times
- Responsibility for communication during incidents, driving escalations, investigation and resolution of incidents, ensuring outage updates are timely, accurate and of high quality
- Foster relationships with all customers, internal teams and end users becoming a champion of user satisfaction.
- Drive changes across department to improve on application and infrastructure availability and service targets
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Minimum 3 years’ experience.
- Proven experience in the life cycle of software development.
- C# .NET
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Xamarin
- WPF
- Agile Methodology
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Some exposure to the Agile methodology.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Development of software
- .NET
- C#
- Software Development Life Cycle