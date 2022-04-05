Specialist: Software and Web Development

- Support data driven solutions by leveraging your software and web development experience across a wide set of use cases within the Group and throughout its customer base
- Should be highly skilled in web and software engineering, systems analysis and design, and UX and UI design, with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively within a cloud environment.
QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE
- Any data or cloud platform (GCP, Azure, AWS) certification is required, other relevant certifications will be highly advantageous.
- A formal qualification of at least NQF level 6 in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field.
- Any relevant specialised certifications or a post-graduate degree will be especially advantageous.
- 3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a web development environment.
- Experience in ICT / Telecommunications will be advantageous.
- Experience with data visualisation will be highly advantageous, especially using React or D3.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform and its products.
- Experience with Google Analytics and awareness of SEO best practice.
- A strong understanding of web performance in complex user interfaces.
- Comfortable with mono-repo architecture and the relevant tooling.
- Experience with git workflows and interfaces.
- Experience with semantic versioning.
- Extensive knowledge and experience with software development, web technologies, frameworks, concepts, and terms.
- Strong relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge.
- Experienced with analysis and improvement of business and software systems and processes.
- Strong DevOps, CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises knowledge, understanding of standards and deployment options.
- Cloud platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
- Experience with Linux, JavaScript, Python 3, and tools in our stack including: Node.js, Flask, Django, FastAPI, React, TypeScript, Vite, Emotion, MUI, Mantine, Firebase, Google Analytics, Tableau, Alteryx, GitLab, Terraform, GCP, PowerPoint, Word & Excel.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Full Stack Development:
- Architect, develop and maintain modern, high-fidelity websites and web apps, using the latest open-source frameworks, tools, and cloud-based backends and hosting.
- Contribute to the development of exemplary UIs and UXs that enables efficient interaction through ease of use and accessibility.
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of software and web development tools, related technologies, and security considerations.
- Guide standards and best practices across the stack.
Processes, Automation, and DevOps:
- Mature our DevOps practices, cloud-based toolsets, and production applications.
- Identify systemic inefficiencies, conceptualise solutions, and drive their development.
- Ensure consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems, and processes.
- Support tools, applications, and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.
Business and Leadership:
- Use software development techniques to innovate and solve problems, translating business requirements into system designs.
- Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
- Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers.
- Contribute to our agile way of work and innovation culture.
