Specialist: Software and Web Development

Apr 5, 2022

  • Support data driven solutions by leveraging your software and web development experience across a wide set of use cases within the Group and throughout its customer base
  • Should be highly skilled in web and software engineering, systems analysis and design, and UX and UI design, with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively within a cloud environment.

QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE

  • Any data or cloud platform (GCP, Azure, AWS) certification is required, other relevant certifications will be highly advantageous.
  • A formal qualification of at least NQF level 6 in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field.
  • Any relevant specialised certifications or a post-graduate degree will be especially advantageous.
  • 3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a web development environment.
  • Experience in ICT / Telecommunications will be advantageous.
  • Experience with data visualisation will be highly advantageous, especially using React or D3.
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform and its products.
  • Experience with Google Analytics and awareness of SEO best practice.
  • A strong understanding of web performance in complex user interfaces.
  • Comfortable with mono-repo architecture and the relevant tooling.
  • Experience with git workflows and interfaces.
  • Experience with semantic versioning.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience with software development, web technologies, frameworks, concepts, and terms.
  • Strong relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge.
  • Experienced with analysis and improvement of business and software systems and processes.
  • Strong DevOps, CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises knowledge, understanding of standards and deployment options.
  • Cloud platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
  • Experience with Linux, JavaScript, Python 3, and tools in our stack including: Node.js, Flask, Django, FastAPI, React, TypeScript, Vite, Emotion, MUI, Mantine, Firebase, Google Analytics, Tableau, Alteryx, GitLab, Terraform, GCP, PowerPoint, Word & Excel.

POSITION OUTPUTS
Full Stack Development:

  • Architect, develop and maintain modern, high-fidelity websites and web apps, using the latest open-source frameworks, tools, and cloud-based backends and hosting.
  • Contribute to the development of exemplary UIs and UXs that enables efficient interaction through ease of use and accessibility.
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of software and web development tools, related technologies, and security considerations.
  • Guide standards and best practices across the stack.
    Processes, Automation, and DevOps:
  • Mature our DevOps practices, cloud-based toolsets, and production applications.
  • Identify systemic inefficiencies, conceptualise solutions, and drive their development.
  • Ensure consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems, and processes.
  • Support tools, applications, and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.
    Business and Leadership:
  • Use software development techniques to innovate and solve problems, translating business requirements into system designs.
  • Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
  • Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers.
  • Contribute to our agile way of work and innovation culture.

