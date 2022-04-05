Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Services platform seeks the technical expertise of a proactive & highly meticulous Test Analyst to join its team. Your core role will entail the analysis of the functional requirements of systems/software and translating these into testing scenarios, ensuring the requirements work as specified and to detect any errors. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year tertiary qualification in a relevant Financial/IT related field of study with an ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing proving hugely beneficial. You will also need 4+ years’ experience in the Software Testing discipline including Automated and Performance Testing, System Integration Testing, Regression Testing, and User Acceptance Testing, be able to query and run SQL database scripts and interpret results & a proven track record testing complex user interfaces and systems.

DUTIES:

Test Planning –

Produce project test plans by: Identifying the objectives of testing and the specification of test activities in order to meet the project objectives. Integrating and coordinating the testing activities into the software life cycle activities. Defining the amount, level of detail and templates for the test documentation. Setting the level of detail for test procedures in order to provide enough information to support reproducible test preparation and execution. Determining the activities required to successfully meet the objectives of the project.

Schedule test case analysis and design.

Schedule test execution.

Monitor testing activities throughout the project.

Create the relevant test project repository, together with applicable sub structure.

Include non-functional test planning within scope of testing.

Test Analysis and Design –

Review the test basis (such as requirements, design, and interface specifications).

Evaluate testability of the test basis and test objects.

Identify and prioritise test conditions based on analysis of test items, the specification, behaviours and structure of the software.

Design high-level test cases.

Identify the necessary test data to support the test conditions and test cases.

Design the test environment set-up and identifying any required infrastructure and tools.

Create bi-directional traceability between test basis and test cases.

Derive non-functional testing requirements from the applicable test basis.

Test Implementation and Execution –

Finalise, implement and prioritise test cases (including the identification of test data).

Develop and prioritise test procedures.

Create test suites from the test procedures for efficient test execution.

Verify that the test environment has been set up correctly.

Execute test procedures according to the planned sequence (functional testing).

Log the outcome of test execution and record the test results.

Compare actual results with expected results and report on these discrepancies as defects and analyse them in order to establish their cause (e.g., a defect in the code, in specified test data, in the test document, or a mistake in the way the test was executed).

Repeat test activities as a result of action taken for each discrepancy, for example, re-execution of a test that previously failed in order to confirm a fix (confirmation testing).

Execute a corrected test and/or execution of tests in order to ensure that defects have not been introduced in unchanged areas of the software or that defect fixing did not uncover other defects (regression testing).

Ensure the project in the applicable test repository is up to date and reflects the correct test execution status.

Evaluation Exit Criteria –

Assess the test execution against the defined objectives for each level of testing to determine if enough testing has been done.

Check if defects raised have been resolved or are outstanding and conduct the necessary confirmation testing.

Prepare test coverage and clearance reports (functional and non-functional).

Test Closure –

Finalise and archive test results for later use.

Analyse lessons learned to determine changes needed for future releases and projects.

Maintenance of the regression test suite post signoff.

Assist with post deployment (to production) sanity testing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year tertiary qualification in a relevant Financial/IT related field of study.

ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing (advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years’ experience in the Software Testing discipline.

Exposure and experience with automated and performance testing.

Software Testing experience in a Financial Services and/or Contact Centre environment.

Exposure to an Agile Development methodology.

Experience and understanding of structured test methods and processes.

Proven track record of testing complex user interfaces and systems.

Knowledge of test types (System Integration Testing, Regression Testing, and User Acceptance Testing).

Able to query and run SQL database scripts and be able to interpret results.

Exposure to client/server type application landscape (SQL Server, .Net, C#).

ATTRIBUTES:

Dedication to quality.

Focused on detail.

Ability to plan and execute activities.

Team player and collaborative.

Self-driven and the desire to develop self.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Test

Analyst

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position