UX Designer (CH784) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for UX Designers in their Stellenbosch and Sandton offices.
The purpose of ths role is to develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points.
Primary Focus
- Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles
- Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of company’s brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research
- Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users
- Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs
- To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups
- To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value
Experience
Ideal:
- At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector
- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
Essential Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices
- A strong focus on interaction design and visual design
- Prototyping
- Agile software development environment
- Collaborating on user experience planning with business, business analysts and developers
- Assisting with testing to ensure that UX standards are adhered to
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Front-End Development or Design
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Sketch – digital design toolkit
- Prototyping using InVision or something similar
- Understanding of Agile Practices
- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must
- Technology related to the industry
Ideal:
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Design techniques, trends and skills
- Principles of creative studio management
- Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)
Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on the company’s internal electronic banking system
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
