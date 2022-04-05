Webex by Cisco reimagines hybrid work experiences

Cisco has unveiled new hybrid work solutions in Webex.

Reimagined workspaces

Hybrid work requires organisations to transform workspaces to deliver an amazing, consistent experience – whether in-office, at home or on the go.

* An industry-first partnership with Ford looks to extend Webex Meetings to vehicles, serving as the ultimate mobile office.

* Users can easily start and use apps like Miro, MURAL, Shared Timer and Slido on their Webex device and share a whiteboard with meeting attendees.

* Webex devices support interoperability with Zoom, Microsoft, and Google, offering frictionless communication regardless of device or platform.

Flexible workstyles

People have differing collaboration needs, devices, and meeting platforms, reinforcing the need for flexibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.

* New capabilities in Vidcast, Webex’s asynchronous video messaging solution, drive stronger engagement and productivity for remote workers. Vidcast can easily be embedded within a Slido poll for virtual check-ins or training, as well as in Webex Events (formerly Socio).

* Within Webex’s Embedded Apps Framework, customers can access more of their favourite apps, including InVision for visual whiteboarding.

* New Webex integrations with Notion’s all-in one project management, notes and wiki solution streamlines customer workflows and Standout by ADP, an employee engagement solution, builds team connections.

Exceptional hybrid events

Webex Events is furthering accessibility and inclusivity by adding real-time captions and translation, supporting transcription from English to 34 languages with more to come. This is powered by the same technology used in Webex Meetings.

Webex Events compliance standards (SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and SOC 3) and integration within Webex Control Hub deliver greater admin visibly and simplified management for enterprises’ hybrid work and event environments.

Memorable customer experiences

With Webex Connect, businesses can intelligently orchestrate those connections end-to-end to deliver seamless personalised experiences across digital channels.

Webex Connect capability is now also integrated with Webex Contact Centre to power new channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.