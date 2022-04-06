Agile Scrum Master

Apr 6, 2022

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Manage each project’s scope and timeline
  • Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
  • Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
  • Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it


Requirements :

  • IT Qualification (Degree or Certificates)
  • Experience in a scrum master role
  • Familiarity with software development
  • Great project management skills/competencies especially within an IT environment
  • Understanding of Development, Infrastructure, Testing, Deployment etc (No need for actual in-depth qualification but the exposure and experience regarding these areas are important)
  • Agile project management certification a must
  • Great energy and “can-do” attitude and great team player.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position