Agile Scrum Master

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):



Manage each project’s scope and timeline

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it



Requirements :



IT Qualification (Degree or Certificates)

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Great project management skills/competencies especially within an IT environment

Understanding of Development, Infrastructure, Testing, Deployment etc (No need for actual in-depth qualification but the exposure and experience regarding these areas are important)

Agile project management certification a must

Great energy and “can-do” attitude and great team player.

