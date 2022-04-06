Agile Scrum Master

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Manage each project’s scope and timeline
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it
Requirements :
- IT Qualification (Degree or Certificates)
- Experience in a scrum master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Great project management skills/competencies especially within an IT environment
- Understanding of Development, Infrastructure, Testing, Deployment etc (No need for actual in-depth qualification but the exposure and experience regarding these areas are important)
- Agile project management certification a must
- Great energy and “can-do” attitude and great team player.
