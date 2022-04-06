Cobol Programmer

12 month contract with strong possibilty of an extension

Are you an Analyst Programmer with expertise in Cobol, IMS and Hogan systems knowledge?

Are you passionate about delivering current and relevant information timorously, according to the identified needs? If so, join the world’s voted most innovative bank, as an Analyst Programmer within Hogan Technology Hogan Technology is accountable for hosting and monitoring of mainframe and midrange platforms (both hardware and software), application development and maintenance and software quality and assurance

As an Analyst Programmer your responsibilities will include analysing, designing, maintaining and enhancing of systems in to provide high quality computer based solutions for business requirements whilst interacting with business and technical staff at all levels

Minimum 3 – 5 years experience as a Cobol Programmer (ESSENTIAL)

Desired Skills:

Cobol

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The world’s voted most innovative bank

Learn more/Apply for this position