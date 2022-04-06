12 month contract with strong possibilty of an extension
Are you an Analyst Programmer with expertise in Cobol, IMS and Hogan systems knowledge?
Are you passionate about delivering current and relevant information timorously, according to the identified needs? If so, join the world’s voted most innovative bank, as an Analyst Programmer within Hogan Technology Hogan Technology is accountable for hosting and monitoring of mainframe and midrange platforms (both hardware and software), application development and maintenance and software quality and assurance
As an Analyst Programmer your responsibilities will include analysing, designing, maintaining and enhancing of systems in to provide high quality computer based solutions for business requirements whilst interacting with business and technical staff at all levels
Minimum 3 – 5 years experience as a Cobol Programmer (ESSENTIAL)
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The world’s voted most innovative bank