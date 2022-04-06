Full Stack Developer

Purpose of the position

Develop, enhance, maintain and support our recon products to the highest standard whilst ensuring the code is secure and adhere to PCI compliance requirements. The incumbent will further be responsible for building out progressive additions or maintenance to current products while working in a team of designers, analysts, and other developers. The role requires implementation of visual elements to ensure effective user interface.

Values

Our values are not a snapshot of what we are or what we do, they are a set of interactive mediums from which we gain direction and confidence in everything we do

We promise to

Have a can-do attitude;

Provide you with an excellent service;

Build great products for you;

Consistently deliver results;

Provide only the highest standards of service; and

Honour, respect and support everyone in our sphere.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development:

o Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic;

o Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code;

o Perform database performance optimization;

o Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases;

o Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components;

o Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, logically structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems;

o Recommend and implement performance improvements to sites and applications;

o Design and implement Web site security measures, such as firewalls and message encryption; and

o Incorporate technical considerations into design plans, such as budgets, equipment, performance requirements, and legal issues including accessibility and privacy.

Analysis:

o Analyze data to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system;

o Analyze product needs and requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints;

o Engage with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities for products;

o Engage with analysts, engineers, programmers and others to design systems and to obtain information on performance requirements and interfaces;

o Engage with all internal and external stakeholders on project status, proposals, or technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance;

o Obtain and evaluate data on factors such as reporting formats required, costs, or security needs to determine hardware configuration;

o Determine and set system performance standards; and

o Provide clear, detailed descriptions of specifications, such as product features, activities, software, communication protocols, programming languages, and operating systems software and hardware.

Test:

o Develop maintain or direct software system testing or validation procedures, or documentation;

o Modify existing components to correct errors, or upgrade interfaces and improve performance;

o Monitor system operations and functioning to ensure conformance with stakeholder specifications;

o Perform tests which adhere to planned schedules, or after any revision reporting any anomalies; and

o Document test plans, procedures, or results

Operate:

o Perform application support on rotational basis;

o Document technical specifications and performance of server load, bandwidth, database performance, and browser and device types;Prepare reports concerning project specifications, activities, or status; Communicate with network personnel or hosting agencies to address hardware or software issues affecting sites or applications;

o Respond to user inquiries; and

o Monitor security system performance logs to identify problems and notify security specialists if problems occur

Learn:

o Continuously develop and improve understanding of current Web technologies or programming practices through continuing education, reading, or participation in professional conferences, workshops, or groups

Plan:

o Confer with management or development teams to prioritize needs, resolve conflicts, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Educations and Experience

Back end (3 – 5 Years Experience)

o Microsoft SQL Server

o Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures

o Experience debugging stored procedures using tools such as SQL Server Management Studio

o SQL Server Profiler

o Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues

o Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases (50million+ rows )

o Experience with Analysis Services

o Experience with SQL SERVER Datatools

o Experience with modular DB’s would be advantageous

Front End ( 3-5 Years Experience)

o Solid experience building and debugging responsive web applications using:

o ASP.Net MVC

o AngularJS

o Bootstrap

Experience building and maintaining modular enterprise applications

Experience building component driven applications

Concepts

o SOLID

o State machines

Development Tools

o Azure Dev Ops

o GIT

o Scheduling tool such as Visual CRON would be advantageous

o Visual Studio 2019

General Toolset exposure

o Incident management systems such as Manage Engine

o Scrum / agile tool to manage user stories and capture time such as Target Process or Jira

Experience

o Financial systems

o Agile Development

Skills and Behavioral Competencies

Teamwork orientated;

Analytically orientated;

Strong problem-solving skills;

High levels of conscientiousness;

Resilience and emotional maturity;

Strong in both verbal and non-verbal communication;

High attention to detail; and

Effective organization skills.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

