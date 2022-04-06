Full-Stack Developer

Do you have a passion and talent for software development, but also want a job that offers you flexibility, a great work – life balance and tons of career opportunities?

Your dream job:

As a Full-Stack Developer you are a member of the Development Team and are actively participating and contributing as a Scrum team member. You will focus on delivering working software at the end of every sprint. As part of the development team, you share knowledge and best practices with your teammates. You like working with stakeholders and deciding on technical decisions with the customer’s view in mind is a piece of cake for you. Asking for clarification of the user stories to the Product Owner is something you do not shy away from and pointing out that the customer’s demand is not correctly represented in the user story is something you discuss easily.

Terms as Daily Stand-up, Sprint review, Definition of Ready, Definition of Done are familiar to you. The team is responsible for estimating the effort of user stories in the refinements. Together with the team you commit to the velocity and amount of work planned in the sprint during the planning meeting. You are up for a challenge and are able to verify the proposed designs with the architect, you can design solutions and independently complete tasks.

You have:

A minimum of 5 years working experience in a multi application software development environment.

Extensive experience with C#, .Net and Rest API, experience with Angular 8+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, CI/CD, Powershell, SQL and Microsoft SQL Server is a plus.

Knowledge of working with Azure DevOps, SonarQube and AWX.

Great communication skills (English) within the team, department and towards stakeholders.

Understanding and experience in Agile SCRUM methodologies.

Creative problem solving skills.

Unlimited passion for technology and great team spirit.

Desired Skills:

full stack

C#

Java

Angular

ASP.Net

Afrikaans

English

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is one of Europe’s leading software companies and looking to establish a remote team to work remotely as from South Africa.

