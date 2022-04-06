IT Architect (Sales & Marketing)

The Sales & Marketing Domain Architect is responsible for providing domain knowledge and working alongside the Enterprise Architect in creating the architecture that describes how Sales & Marketing IT components are combined to meet retail front office and back office requirements and capabilities. It is a multi-disciplinary role guiding business, retailers and IT teams to meet project objectives; executing on the IT and Enterprise Architecture (EA) strategy taking a long term view that incorporates IT innovation and digital in the design approach. The main deliverable of the domain architect is to support the EA and BRM to ensure selection and deployment of IT solutions that are fit for purpose; support business needs; future proofed; cost efficient; flexible and sustainable.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or other related field, or equivalent work experience.

TOGAF or similar architecture certification desirable

10 or more years IT experience in a retail or petro chemical environment including forecourt and pump technologies, ATG’s, POS, Card transaction switching, VAS, Loyalty, Flexilane, TRACs Experience

Knowledge and skills

Strong strategic planning capabilities – to effectively partner with the sales and marketing support leadership team, the sales and marketing BRM and EA

Deep understanding of the retail technology stacks to include OS, DB, middleware, application layer, OT, IoT, virtualisation, and cloud technologies

Ability to work under pressure, in stressful situations to tight timelines on multiple initiatives simultaneously

Strategic insight and detailed orientated

Strong negotiation; interpersonal and teamwork skills

Background in architecture; application development and operations, business processes and technology

Strong vendor and contract management skills

Thought-leader and change agent

A ‘can-do’ attitude

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Solution Architecture

Technical Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Petroleum & Gas Products Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

