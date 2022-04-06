IT Systems Manager – Microsoft Systems at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Salary: R800-R850
AA/EE: Required
Suitable Industries experience: Banking / Finance & Investment, Financial Services, Microsoft Systems
Role Output:
To plan, procure, manage, and maintain effective, safe, and secure information technology (IT) systems to support the company and its stakeholders
In addition, to support financial processes and record keeping relating to IT systems
Core Duties and Responsibilities
- Strategic planning for IT systems requirements
- Specify & procure IT equipment, devices, software, and contractors
- IT system and equipment monitoring, upgrading, maintenance, support & issues resolution including printers, Website, and telephone systems.
- Manage IT contractors and service providers
- Maintain electronic content management system
- IT Business Continuity, security (including cyber security) and risk management
- IT and facility asset management including labelling and maintaining an Asset Register
- Develop relevant IT policies and monitor compliance to the policies
- IT support management to all employees
- Providing technical support for audio-visual systems
- Meeting room technical guidelines and training to ensure effective meeting management.
- IT and facilities budget input and spending control
- Assist auditors with registers, electronic data
- Support Office Manager with specifications, procurement, supplier management.
Essential requirements for consideration
- Min Diploma but Degree highly preferable in a relatable field to IT
- Experience in the Financial Industry is non-negotiable
- Good working knowledge of government and legislative processes and prescripts.
- Advanced computer literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and MS Outlook); Advanced Excel spreadsheet knowledge.
