IT Systems Manager – Microsoft Systems at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Salary: R800-R850

AA/EE: Required

Suitable Industries experience: Banking / Finance & Investment, Financial Services, Microsoft Systems

Role Output:

To plan, procure, manage, and maintain effective, safe, and secure information technology (IT) systems to support the company and its stakeholders

In addition, to support financial processes and record keeping relating to IT systems

Core Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic planning for IT systems requirements

Specify & procure IT equipment, devices, software, and contractors

IT system and equipment monitoring, upgrading, maintenance, support & issues resolution including printers, Website, and telephone systems.

Manage IT contractors and service providers

Maintain electronic content management system

IT Business Continuity, security (including cyber security) and risk management

IT and facility asset management including labelling and maintaining an Asset Register

Develop relevant IT policies and monitor compliance to the policies

IT support management to all employees

Providing technical support for audio-visual systems

Meeting room technical guidelines and training to ensure effective meeting management.

IT and facilities budget input and spending control

Assist auditors with registers, electronic data

Support Office Manager with specifications, procurement, supplier management.

Essential requirements for consideration

Min Diploma but Degree highly preferable in a relatable field to IT

Experience in the Financial Industry is non-negotiable

Good working knowledge of government and legislative processes and prescripts.

Advanced computer literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and MS Outlook); Advanced Excel spreadsheet knowledge.

