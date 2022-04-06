Manual Tester (Payment) at Reverside

Apr 6, 2022

Manual Tester in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Manual Tester Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid experience in Banking and Payments and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3-4 years as a Test Analyst
  • Experience in the Banking and Payments
  • Analytical mind Self-starter who can identify tasks on their own and follow through till delivery
  • Web API testing experience
  • XML and PAIN
  • Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)
  • Define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)
  • Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/­) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)
  • Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution
  • Lead the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyze results)
  • Provide real-time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process
  • Review & monitor system stability, resilience, etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production
  • Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery
  • Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

