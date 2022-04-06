Manual Tester (Payment) at Reverside

Manual Tester in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Manual Tester Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid experience in Banking and Payments and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Minimum 3-4 years as a Test Analyst

Experience in the Banking and Payments

Analytical mind Self-starter who can identify tasks on their own and follow through till delivery

Web API testing experience

XML and PAIN

Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)

Define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/­) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Lead the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyze results)

Provide real-time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system stability, resilience, etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production

Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

