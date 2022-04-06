Manual Tester (Payment) at Reverside

Manual Tester in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking for Manual Tester Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid experience in Banking and Payments and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Minimum 3-4 years as a Test Analyst
- Experience in the Banking and Payments
- Analytical mind Self-starter who can identify tasks on their own and follow through till delivery
- Web API testing experience
- XML and PAIN
- Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)
- Define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)
- Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)
- Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution
- Lead the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyze results)
- Provide real-time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process
- Review & monitor system stability, resilience, etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production
- Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery
- Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices