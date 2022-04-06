PHP Developer – 3 years experience
Financial and e-commerce platform and application
Remote or a hybrid
Fullstack development:
- Laravel & Lumen
- JavaScript, [URL Removed] jQuery, Node.js
- PCI – Data Security Standard
- Docker
- Composer
- Git
- Jira
- PHP
- Microservices and Web API integration
Desired Skills:
- Laravel
- PHP
- Lumen
- Javascript
- Vue.Js
- Jquery
- Node.js
- PHP frameworks
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Great to work for software house!