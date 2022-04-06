PHP Developer at Reverside

PHP Developer
We are looking for PHP Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years of solid development experience in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Assist with the development and support, running in AWS, on Apache servers and is a WordPress site.
- Work in an Agile methodology using Kanban ways of working
- Responsible for production support of the site.
- Min 3â€5 years as a PHP/WordPress developer
- PHP Backend development
- WordPress site management/configuration and setup
- AWS skills Experience working in an agile environment and agile methodologies CI/CD experience
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices