Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security

We are looking for an amazing Principal Security Analyst to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across the Consultation Industry, this role is for you! This role is on site and Hybrid in Sandton.

Requirements:

Supports and administers organizational security plans and operations.

Executes procedures and processes to provide physical protection for personnel and company property, day-to-day damage, vandalism, loss prevention and other related security risk programs and meets required codes and regulations.

Compiles data for loss control and accident reports.

Supports and conducts internal investigations in accordance with legal requirements and company policies.

Coordinates activities with local police and emergency agencies as appropriate.

Maintains records, manuals and documentation.

For companies with government contracts, coordinates and administers security clearances and other security policies and procedures in accordance with the Department of Defense or appropriate agencies.

Required Skills:

Micorosft Security Specialist,

Identity Governance,

Office 365 Security,

Micorosft Sentinal,

Cloud App Security,

Data Loss Prevention,

End Point Security

Required Certifications:

CYSA,

CASP,

S+,

Microsft Security Certifications AZ-500, MS-500, MS-101, AZ-304

Desired Skills:

Azure Certified

Microsoft Certified

Security Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

