Project Manager IT

Initial 3 Month Contract for long term assignment

Project Manager with robust personality that can work independently in a high pressured, complex environment.

Reporting to demanding Indian Line Manager.

Need to cope with a lot of project administration.

Knowledge of Infrastructure environment will be an advantage.

Strong Administrator

Job Description:

Developing and implementing project strategies to meet the business need

Able to leverage both Waterfall and Agile methodologies

Develop and implement IT strategies effective in delivering project within set budget and time constraints

Oversee the allocation of funds, as well as availability of resources required for a project

Use appropriate project management tools and technique to track project performance

Conduct risk assessments to identify factors capable of minimizing success of a project

Interview and coordinate the recruitment and orientation of project personnel

Establish and maintain positive trust relationship with third party contractors and vendors

Produce accurate reports of IT operations and present to management

Liaise with project team members to come up with solutions for improved technological operations

Organize meetings to discuss and review project operational strategies

Develop and manage annual budgets for information technology projects

Educate and train users to operate new systems or equipment

Ensure smooth transition from old technological systems to new ones

Evaluate the progress of project to determine the need for adjustment in strategy

Qualifications:

Bachelor/diploma in computer science, software engineering, or business management.

Advanced degree in IT or project management

certification courses in business analysis, PMP, or PRINCE II is an added advantage

Leadership Skill:

Manages, directs, and supervises the activities of an IT project team to realize set objectives

IT Skill:

Proficient in operating technological equipment, tools, and systems

Problem-solving Skill:

They are well versed in providing IT solutions to address the business needs of an organization.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PMP

or PRINCE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

