Senior Microsoft Azure System Administrator (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Engineering & QA Consultancy in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of a Senior Microsoft Azure System Administrator to fill a contract role. Forming an integral part of a new & rapidly growing team, you will be responsible for the installation, monitoring and support of systems in Azure, cloud-based technologies. You will also be expected to manage, monitor and decommission Azure-related services while also providing standard Enterprise Datacentre support of on-premises Servers. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or related field, Certification(s) related to the cloud environment preferred, such as MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure or CCNA Cloud & at least 3 Azure-specific Certifications. You must have at least 5 years or more experience supporting applications and functions in the Azure Cloud, strong knowledge of IaaS & PaaS, Windows Server, SQL, Active Directory, Azure AD, LDAP, DNS, DHCP, Kerberos, PowerShell, Veeam, SMTP, SNMP, SSH, SFTP and TCP/IP.

DUTIES:

Enhance the current Azure environment.

Monitor and enhance the security of current and future Azure environments.

Evaluate and automate the scaling and capacity requirements within Azure environments.

Ensure federated access across Active Directory and Azure AD.

Troubleshooting and resolve Azure environment performance issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc.

Implement new environments in the Azure cloud.

Work with Application Teams to integrate Azure infrastructure components.

Perform system configuration changes/updates based on recommendations and best practices, including billable / minor project work as and when required.

Provide guidance and act as an SME to other support teams for complex incident investigation, complex system changes, and best practice recommendations.

Help with an incident trends analysis and/or other records that may indicate underlying problems as part of proactive support services.

Ensure problem records are raised within the ITSM system for problems identified through routes other than escalation from the Support Team.

Ensure all IT systems perform within predefined standards.

Architect and implement new technologies in the organisation.

IT project implementation and delivery.

Ensure data protection and recovery capabilities are in working order.

Provide Tier 3 support on-site and remote support.

Assist in the organisation and inventory of all hardware and software resources.

Maintain communication with the IT Manager on all tasks and projects.

Create and maintain thorough technical documentation.

Provide emergency on-call support on a rotating schedule.

Ensure IT security policies and best practices are employed.

Ensure all software is properly licensed and up to date.

Maintain the organisation’s Disaster Recovery plan.

Manage and maintain assets and services in Microsoft Azure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

Certification(s) related to the cloud environment preferred, such as MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure or CCNA Cloud.

Microsoft Certified on at least 3 of the following ( = required, * = preferred):

Azure Administrator

Azure Database Administrator

Azure Developer

Azure Security Engineer

Azure Data Engineer

Azure DevOps Engineer

Azure Fundamental

Experience/Skills –

7 or more years of equivalent experience.

5 Years or more of experience in supporting applications and functions in the Azure Cloud.

Strong experience in implementing, monitoring and maintaining Microsoft Azure solutions, including major services related to Compute, Storage, Network and Security.

Strong knowledge of Backup, Restore, Recovery and high availability strategies for Microsoft Azure environment.

Strong knowledge of IaaS and PaaS services.

Windows Server and SQL database creation, configuration, upgrade, migration and patching.

Experience in troubleshooting and resolving Azure environment performance issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc.

Ability to identify and troubleshoot Azure server and SQL database-related CPU, memory, I/O, disk space and other resources.

Strong understanding and background of working with a complex Active Directory, Azure AD, LDAP and the requirement of strictly following standards, procedures, and processes.

Advanced knowledge of DNS, DHCP, Kerberos and Windows Authentication Knowledge of network protocols such as: DNS, SMTP, SNMP, SSH, SFTP Knowledge of Network and TCP/IP routing/subnetting.

Knowledge of Windows operating systems.

Working knowledge of VPN connectivity and client troubleshooting.

Excellent PowerShell skills.

Working with Veeam Backup and Replication.

Working with Microsoft Remote Desktop.

Services experience working with Symantec Endpoint protection.

Dell hardware.

Cisco network devices.

Azure AD, Active Directory including managing/maintaining.

GPOs In-depth understanding and experience with TCP networking –

IP addressing routing.

Switch maintenance and configuration LAN.

WAN administration.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of Cisco network equipment/IOS: routing, switching, and firewalls.

