SNR Systems Analyst

Apr 6, 2022

The purpose of this position is for a SAP Basis resource to deploy SAP model company and related systems as per approved design and according to project schedule. The incumbent is required to facilitate the build of these systems and deployment into production and, in addition, perform Basis support for all project servers and users.

Reporting to the Group Infrastructure Services Manager.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • SAP Basis Certified Consultant
  • SAP Certified Technology Associate
  • A minimum of 3-4 years’ experience in the following:
  • HANA DB Administration
  • SUSE Linux
  • SAP Fiori
  • SAP Gateway
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the following:
  • EWM / S4 / CAR / PO / BW / SRM
  • Microsoft Azure
  • SAP Solution Manager 7.2

Key performance areas:

  • Build and deploy SAP servers for use in the SAP modernization project
  • Respond to requests for Basis service from project personnel
  • Assist in SAP sizing exercises
  • Monitor and report on health of SAP servers
  • Prepare As-Built documentation as part of ongoing handover of these systems to operations
  • Ad hoc duties as required by management

Desired Skills:

  • HANA DB
  • MS Azure
  • SAP Solution Manager 7.2
  • SUSE Linux
  • SAP Gateway
  • EWM
  • S4
  • CAR
  • PO
  • BW
  • SRM
  • SAP Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years FMCG
  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Very well established Retailer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Other

