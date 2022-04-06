SNR Systems Analyst

The purpose of this position is for a SAP Basis resource to deploy SAP model company and related systems as per approved design and according to project schedule. The incumbent is required to facilitate the build of these systems and deployment into production and, in addition, perform Basis support for all project servers and users.

Reporting to the Group Infrastructure Services Manager.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in IT

SAP Basis Certified Consultant

SAP Certified Technology Associate

A minimum of 3-4 years’ experience in the following:

HANA DB Administration

SUSE Linux

SAP Fiori

SAP Gateway

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the following:

EWM / S4 / CAR / PO / BW / SRM

Microsoft Azure

SAP Solution Manager 7.2

Key performance areas:

Build and deploy SAP servers for use in the SAP modernization project

Respond to requests for Basis service from project personnel

Assist in SAP sizing exercises

Monitor and report on health of SAP servers

Prepare As-Built documentation as part of ongoing handover of these systems to operations

Ad hoc duties as required by management

Desired Skills:

HANA DB

MS Azure

SAP Solution Manager 7.2

SUSE Linux

SAP Gateway

EWM

S4

CAR

PO

BW

SRM

SAP Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Very well established Retailer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Other

