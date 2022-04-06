Specialist: Software and Web Development

Core Description

Responsible to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging software and web development experience to solve a variety of use cases across the Telkom Group and for its customers. Expected to be highly skilled in systems analysis and design, web and software engineering and UX and UI design with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively in a cloud environment.

Functional Knowledge

Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge

Software and web development knowledge base

Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms

Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)

Dev ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises

Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and application deployment options

Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Functional Skills

Communication (written and verbal)

Stakeholder management

Problem solving

Attitude/Leadership Competencies

Takes initiative

Hard working

Can do attitude

Innovative thinker

Works well in teams

Works well under pressure

Relishes dynamic/changing environment

Highly skilled in multitasking

Time management

Job Responsibilities

Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.

Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX#s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.

Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.

Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.

Use software development techniques to solve business problems.

Responsible for working with a team of software and web developers to develop and maintain our cloud-based toolsets and production applications.

Design, build and maintain software and web based tools and applications hosted on-prem and on cloud environments.

Support software and web-based tools and applications for exploratory data analysis and solution development.

Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers

Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.

Up to date knowledge of software and web development tools and related technologies.

Translate business requirements into system requirements.

Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.

Support tools, applications and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.

Required Certification/Professional Registration

Data and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS) as well as certifications for other software development languages in our stack (React, Java, JavaScript, Python)

Qualifications

3-year degree/ diploma (NQF level 6) preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field.

A relevant post graduate degree will be an added advantage.

Experience

3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a software and/or web development environment.

Experience in ICT/ Telecommunications will be an advantage.

Experience with system and process analysis and design.

Special Requirements

Experience with Google Cloud Platform.

Expected to stay abreast of new software development frameworks, tools and methodologies and be able to put them into practice.

Desired Skills:

