Support Enginer

Apr 6, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Support Engineer to testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures.

Duties / Responsiilities:

  • Implementation of minor software updates
  • Software Technical support
  • Work within various programming languages and protocols
  • Execute full software development life cycle
  • Write well-designed, testable code
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
  • Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
  • Document and maintain software functionality
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
  • Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
  • Day to day client management

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field IT Diploma/Degree or related
  • Intermediate Java script

Preferred Qualification

  • Advanced in SQL development
  • Excellent customer service
  • VB
  • Crystal reporting
  • C#
  • Proficiency in TFS, Visual studio or related

Experience required:

  • Proven track record with SQL development
  • Experience with databases and frameworks
  • Ability to configure software in a variety of programming languages
  • Excellent knowledge of relational databases
  • Ability to document requirements and specifications

Key Accountabilities:

  • Proven track record of ability to work under pressure and deliver according to tight deadlines.
  • Take full accountability for end to end resolution / results
  • Ability to work independently
  • Proactive approach, seeking innovative ways to find solutions
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong interpretational ability
  • Decisiveness with accuracy

