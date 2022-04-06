Support Enginer

The Role: We are looking for a Support Engineer to testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures.

Duties / Responsiilities:

Implementation of minor software updates

Software Technical support

Work within various programming languages and protocols

Execute full software development life cycle

Write well-designed, testable code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility

Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Day to day client management

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field IT Diploma/Degree or related

Intermediate Java script

Preferred Qualification

Advanced in SQL development

Excellent customer service

VB

Crystal reporting

C#

Proficiency in TFS, Visual studio or related

Experience required:

Proven track record with SQL development

Experience with databases and frameworks

Ability to configure software in a variety of programming languages

Excellent knowledge of relational databases

Ability to document requirements and specifications

Key Accountabilities:

Proven track record of ability to work under pressure and deliver according to tight deadlines.

Take full accountability for end to end resolution / results

Ability to work independently

Proactive approach, seeking innovative ways to find solutions

Strong attention to detail

Strong interpretational ability

Decisiveness with accuracy

