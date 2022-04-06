Support Enginer

The Role: We are looking for a Support Engineer to testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures.
Duties / Responsiilities:
- Implementation of minor software updates
- Software Technical support
- Work within various programming languages and protocols
- Execute full software development life cycle
- Write well-designed, testable code
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
- Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
- Document and maintain software functionality
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Day to day client management
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field IT Diploma/Degree or related
- Intermediate Java script
Preferred Qualification
- Advanced in SQL development
- Excellent customer service
- VB
- Crystal reporting
- C#
- Proficiency in TFS, Visual studio or related
Experience required:
- Proven track record with SQL development
- Experience with databases and frameworks
- Ability to configure software in a variety of programming languages
- Excellent knowledge of relational databases
- Ability to document requirements and specifications
Key Accountabilities:
- Proven track record of ability to work under pressure and deliver according to tight deadlines.
- Take full accountability for end to end resolution / results
- Ability to work independently
- Proactive approach, seeking innovative ways to find solutions
- Strong attention to detail
- Strong interpretational ability
- Decisiveness with accuracy