ADP buys Sage SA’s outsourcing business

ADP, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has acquired Sage’s South Africa payroll outsourcing business.

“The acquisition of Sage South Africa’s payroll outsourcing business services into ADP further strengthens our global payroll capabilities and will expand the reach of our comprehensive HCM solutions,” says Virginia Magliulo, president of employer services international at ADP. “In addition to Sage South Africa’s capabilities, we also have the privilege of bringing their talented team on board. This dedicated team will continue to provide excellent service to clients in the region.

“Much like ADP, Sage South Africa’s approach is centered around the client. Together, we will continue to design better ways to work using cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences to help enable people to reach their full potential.”

Stephane Janse van Rensburg, outsourcing services director: South Africa at Sage, comments: “After partnering with ADP for more than a decade on global payroll solutions, we are thrilled to join the company. Our team has built strong solutions for our clients in south and central Africa, and I look forward to continuing to further excel in this shifting market, now with the support and resources of ADP.”