Business Analyst

Apr 7, 2022

Our client in the Insurance and Financial industry currently seeks a Business Analyst with strong API skills.

The ideal candidate should have the:

  • Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.
  • Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.
  • Ability to put together basic UML.
  • Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.
  • Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
  • Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
  • A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.
  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
  • At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s
  • Agile working experience preferred.
  • SQL knowledge a must

Key Performance Areas:

  • Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and

identify alternatives

  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business

and system requirements

  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using

user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models;business rules and mockups)

  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing

activities.

  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical

designers.

  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system

constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

  • Process and training documentation for the trainers.
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.

This is a 12 Month fixed term contract.

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • OpenAPI
  • UX
  • Rest API
  • XML
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

