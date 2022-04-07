Our client in the Insurance and Financial industry currently seeks a Business Analyst with strong API skills.
The ideal candidate should have the:
- Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.
- Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.
- Ability to put together basic UML.
- Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.
- Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API
Qualifications and Experience:
- BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
- A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
- At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s
- Agile working experience preferred.
- SQL knowledge a must
Key Performance Areas:
- Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and
identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business
and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using
user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models;business rules and mockups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing
activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical
designers.
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system
constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.
This is a 12 Month fixed term contract.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- API
- OpenAPI
- UX
- Rest API
- XML
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma