Business Analyst

Our client in the Insurance and Financial industry currently seeks a Business Analyst with strong API skills.

The ideal candidate should have the:

Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.

Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.

Ability to put together basic UML.

Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.

Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API

Qualifications and Experience:

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s

Agile working experience preferred.

SQL knowledge a must

Key Performance Areas:

Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and

identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business

and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using

user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models;business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing

activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical

designers.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system

constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.

This is a 12 Month fixed term contract.

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

API

OpenAPI

UX

Rest API

XML

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position