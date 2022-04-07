Frogfoot air extends fibre coverage

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has announced that it is extending the areas where Frogfoot air is available.

The company’s low-cost WiFi-enabled fibre connectivity solution has been rolled out to more areas due to interest and uptake from both internet service providers (ISPs) and individual customers.

“Because we had such great take-up in the initial launch areas passing over 40 000 homes, an additional 40 000 potential homes were added to the coverage area,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot. “We now offer Frogfoot air to over 80 000 potential homes.

“With the current expansion, Frogfoot air is now available in Caledon, Despatch, Franschhoek, Idas Valley, Kimberley, King Williams Town, Lephalale, Makhanda, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn, Polokwane, Protea Glen (Soweto), Scottsville (Pietermaritzburg), Shelly Beach, Swellendam, Tzaneen, Uitenhage and Waverley (Pretoria).”

First piloted in November last year, Frogfoot air sees ISPs being able to offer their users more affordable internet access through 20/2Mbps and 10/1Mbps packages. The costs for the end-user are further reduced through the installation of optical network terminals (ONTs) that have built-in WiFi.

Users living within the coverage area of Frogfoot air can access a quality fibre-based internet connection with a better experience than mobile offerings that tend to be less cost-effective, less stable, and have reduced throughput during peak usage times.