Information Security Engineer at BET Software

We Want You:

Do you dream of overseeing and implementing the management and maintenance for the security of a brand that provides sports betting solutions and gaming software? How about analysing existing security measures/controls, and creating new and enhanced security measures? As an Information Security Engineer on our Team, you will be the number one superhero, ensuring that our organisation’s computer systems and networks are as secure as Fort Knox. The only trouble we’re looking for is experience in troubleshooting, as you will support both back-office and our datacenter security operations.

If you see yourself as a strong multi-tasker with a keen eye for detail, who is always one step ahead of criminals, and well-organised in a thriving fast-paced environment, then you could be our next All-Star. Your role will also involve implementing security measures that effectively safeguard sensitive data in the event of a cyber-attack, while monitoring security tools and handling support issues.

You Bring:

IT-related diploma/ degree and a technical background is essential;

+8 years as a Security Engineer experience;

Security+, CEH or Similar certifications;

Endpoint Security experience;

SIEM Exposure;

DLP.

What You’ll Do:

Develop information security plans and policies, help plan and carry out BET Software’s information security strategy;

Responsible for developing a set of security standards and best practices for BET Software, and recommend security enhancements to management as needed;

Assist with developing strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach;

Responsible for educating the workforce on information security, through training and building awareness;

Conducts periodic scans of networks to find any vulnerability; conduct penetration testing, which simulates an attack on the system to highlight or find any weaknesses that might be exploited by a malicious party;

Constantly monitor BET Software’s networks and systems for security breaches or intrusions;

Installing of software that helps to notify the organisation of intrusions, and watching out for irregular system behaviour;

Investigate security breaches, lead incident response activities to minimise the impact; thereafter lead a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage, and prepare reports and findings to be reported to management;

Report on security status and implementation;

Improve monitoring and alerts;

Responsible for container security, Patch Management, GPO and Mime Cast administration and reporting;

Enterprise knowledge and experience of Sophos End Point Protection Suite (EPO, DLP, Antivirus, Endpoint Encryption);

Web security configuration and monitoring.

Desired Skills:

Endpoint Security

SIEM

CEH

Cyber Security

Penetration Test

Vulnerability Assessment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Laptop

Learn more/Apply for this position