Intermediate Back-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for an Intermediate Backend Software Engineer

Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.

Amazing culture, benefits and career move.

Salary is dependent on experience.

Minimum 3-5 years experience.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer,

1+ years’ experience as a front-end Software Developer,

Prior experience in a technical position

College or University degree in Computer Science

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.

Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2+) frameworks.

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries

Proficiency in building web-based applications.

Familiarity with agile environments

Proficient Troubleshooting

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines

Understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Learn more/Apply for this position