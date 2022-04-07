Intermediate Back-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Apr 7, 2022

My client is looking for an Intermediate Backend Software Engineer
Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is dependent on experience.
Minimum 3-5 years experience.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer,
  • 1+ years’ experience as a front-end Software Developer,
  • Prior experience in a technical position
  • College or University degree in Computer Science
  • Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.
  • Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2+) frameworks.
  • Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries
  • Proficiency in building web-based applications.
  • Familiarity with agile environments
  • Proficient Troubleshooting
  • Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines
  • Understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
  • Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.
  • Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
  • Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
  • Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

